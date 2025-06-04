EPA declares Fifth Ward's Hester House soil safe, residents remain skeptical
HOUSTON - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that the soil at Fifth Ward's Hester House is safe, following months of testing that initially raised concerns about cancer-causing chemicals.
Despite the EPA's assurances, local residents continue to question the safety of the area.
Initial Tests Raised Alarms
The backstory:
In February, testing revealed alarming levels of dioxins, chemicals known to increase cancer risk, in the soil surrounding the Hester House.
The area was deemed unsafe by the EPA, prompting immediate restrictions and the installation of warning signs.
The EPA's environmental contractor has since conducted over 50 soil samples, ultimately declaring the area safe for public use.
EPA Gives Green Light for Public Use
What's next:
The EPA's recent findings have led to the decision to remove the fencing around the Hester House.
"There is no risk to young children, students at the early Head Start, or anyone picnicking or playing soccer here," said a spokesperson.
The agency's conclusion has been shared with Commissioner Ellis, who supports reopening the area.
Dig deeper:
