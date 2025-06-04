EPA declares Fifth Ward's Hester House soil safe, residents remain skeptical

The Brief EPA Declares Soil Safe: After months of testing, the EPA has announced that the soil at Fifth Ward's Hester House is safe for public use, alleviating initial concerns about cancer-causing chemicals. Initial Concerns Raised: In February, tests revealed high levels of dioxins, leading to the area being fenced off and deemed unsafe. Recent tests have now cleared the area for use.



The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that the soil at Fifth Ward's Hester House is safe, following months of testing that initially raised concerns about cancer-causing chemicals.

Despite the EPA's assurances, local residents continue to question the safety of the area.

Initial Tests Raised Alarms

The backstory:

In February, testing revealed alarming levels of dioxins, chemicals known to increase cancer risk, in the soil surrounding the Hester House.

The area was deemed unsafe by the EPA, prompting immediate restrictions and the installation of warning signs.

The EPA's environmental contractor has since conducted over 50 soil samples, ultimately declaring the area safe for public use.

EPA Gives Green Light for Public Use

What's next:

The EPA's recent findings have led to the decision to remove the fencing around the Hester House.

"There is no risk to young children, students at the early Head Start, or anyone picnicking or playing soccer here," said a spokesperson.

The agency's conclusion has been shared with Commissioner Ellis, who supports reopening the area.

