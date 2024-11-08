Fifth Ward cancer cluster: Initial study reveals no toxic levels of chemicals

The Brief A part of the study into the cancer cluster reported in Houston's Fifth Ward found no toxic levels of chemicals in the area, according to Union Pacific and the Environmental Protection Agency. The cancer cluster was originally identified back in 2019, but residents claim it goes back decades. EPA says results did not show risk to anyone's health after lab findings showed 14 sites did not have levels above EPA screening guidelines, but six did.



After months of investigation in the Fifth Ward, one part of the study done by Union Pacific and the Environmental Protection Agency say there are no toxic levels of chemicals in the area where a cancer cluster was identified years ago.

Fifth Ward residents are very frustrated with these findings considering they say they’ve been searching for answers for years. The cancer cluster was officially identified back in 2019, but they say it dates back decades.

"It’s a stunt, a lie," said Fifth Ward resident Joe Ballard. "It’s real. It’s disrespectful, and they know it."

The EPA has only posted complete results on the background soil sampling so far. They took soil from 20 locations including parks, bus stops, vacant public spaces, and roadway medians.

It was looking for the presence of creosote, the toxic chemical used at the site once operated by Southern Pacific and later acquired by Union Pacific.

The results, which came from an independent lab, show 14 of those sites did not have levels above the EPA screening guidelines. Six of them did, but the EPA says the results did not show risk to anyone’s health.

"It’s dismissive because after it’s all over with, they leave and go back to Dallas, and we’re still left with all of the contamination issues that we’ve always had," Kathy Blueford-Daniels said after a community meeting on Thursday.

This investigation isn’t complete though.

We’re still awaiting results from the testing taken on residential properties, which Union Pacific says the sampling itself will be complete by Nov. 15.

There’s also vapor intrusion study that’s being done. This is when these chemicals in the soil or groundwater evaporate and build up inside buildings.

The EPA says sampling has been completed but did not provide a timeline when the results would be available.