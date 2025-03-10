Fifth Ward cancer cluster: Leaders work to inform residents about issues

The Brief Efforts to help residents in a Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens cancer cluster are underway. Local leaders worked to inform residents about cancer screenings and information on Monday. An event will be held on Thursday.



City workers and volunteers worked on Monday to inform residents living in a cancer cluster in Houston's Fifth Ward about ways to learn more and receive free early cancer screenings.

What Happened:

Councilwoman Letitia Plummer and a team of people worked through the day to knock on doors on Wiley and Clementine streets.

Nearly 200 families in designated areas determined by the Environment Protection Agency were given fliers with information.

Plummer says a little over a year ago she met with groups in Washington D.C., including the National Minority Quality Forum to bring funding for cancer screenings for the people in the Fifth Ward.

On Thursday, a documentary will be shown at the Deluxe Theatre. A presentation on what happened to the area will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.

Councilwoman Plummer says this is just the beginning.

Councilwoman Plummer says this is just the beginning.

What they're saying:

Patricia Wallace, 65, says her brothers died as adults from Stage 3 and Stage 4 cancer, but they were once kids who played on the soiled grounds.

"It has been hard now that we know about this happening," said Wallace. "It got a lot of stress off knowing that they are still trying to do something for us."

Cancer Cluster in Fifth Ward-Kashmere Gardens

The backstory:

Cancer cases going back decades have been linked to chemicals from a former Southern Pacific Railroad yard.

The company dumped chemicals into an unlined pit at the site on Liberty Road, resulting in soil and groundwater contamination.

Testing has shown dioxins, a highly toxic compound associated with liver cancer, in soil samples.

Residents voiced concerns about health issues connected to the area in April 2019.

After years of testing the grounds, residents there continue to be frustrated.

You can read more about the cancer cluster here.