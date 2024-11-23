City leaders, EPA keep soil testing in Fifth Ward for cancer-causing chemicals

The Environmental Protection Agency is giving residents in the Fifth Ward more time to test their soil for cancer-causing chemicals. The extension comes as city officials say they need more data to prove contamination exists.

Residents and some city officials believe there is a link between cancer cases and the Union Pacific railyard in the Fifth Ward, but the EPA said they need proof. Now, city officials and Union Pacific are going door to door asking homeowners for permission to test their soil.

"We are kind of just going around and canvassing to make you aware that there are potential contaminants in the ground," said City Council Member At-Large Position 4 Letitia Plummer.

The EPA is overseeing soil testing by Union Pacific after the area near the rail yard was designated a cancer cluster back in 2019.

"I’ve had breast cancer twice, twice, and I grew up at least one block from a rail line," said Joetta Stevenson, a resident in the Fifth Ward.

Stevenson wants the railroad to take responsibility for the health problems she said have plagued the community for years.

"Let’s just say that, I cannot say that that wasn’t one of the culprits in developing my breast cancer because my family did not have a history of breast cancer," said Stevenson.

But in order for the soil to be tested, officials need consent from homeowners to be on their property.

"It is very, very important. Why? Because it is the only way to tell if a contamination is on a property, so without a signed agreement, we cannot go on private property and take that sample of soil," said Toni Harrison, a spokesperson for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific said they have collected 185 soil samples so far, with a goal of 343. The EPA extended the deadline for two weeks to allow more testing.

"To have repair, remediation to have a healthier community, we have to have the data," said Congresswoman Erica Lee Carter, of the 18th congressional district.

The first zones for soil testing were taken over the summer and the results are expected in January.

Union Pacific released a statement regarding the testing:

"Union Pacific made a concerted effort over the past 15 months, reaching out and explaining the access agreements to residents. We canvassed the neighborhoods six times, knocking on doors and talking to residents face-to-face, and we sent seven mailers to each property owner with information about the soil tests. We also launched a social media campaign earlier this year to broaden our reach."