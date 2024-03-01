Missing 12-year-old Eminie Hughes was found safe in Columbus, Texas and the Amber Alert was canceled.

The 12-year-old was missing for over a week.

She was last seen in the 7700 block of Waterchase Dr. on February 22, around 1:40 AM. She was seen getting into a dark-colored four-door Dodge pickup truck wearing a white crop top and pink joggers.

According to Houston police, developments into her disappearance said she may have been on a dating app known as Tagged.

