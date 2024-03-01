Expand / Collapse search

Eminie Hughes missing: 12-year-old found safe in Columbus, Texas

HOUSTON - Missing 12-year-old Eminie Hughes was found safe in Columbus, Texas and the Amber Alert was canceled.

12-year-old E'minie Hughes missing for a week

An Amber Alert for missing 12-year-old E'minie Hughes out of Missouri City is still active.

The 12-year-old was missing for over a week.

She was last seen in the 7700 block of Waterchase Dr. on February 22, around 1:40 AM. She was seen getting into a dark-colored four-door Dodge pickup truck wearing a white crop top and pink joggers.

Missing 12-year-old Eminie Hughes seen on camera getting into truck

According to Houston police, new developments say she may be on a social media app known as Tagged and is believed to be in the Missouri City area. The 12-year-old was seen walking along the side of her house on surveillance video and then getting into a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck. The truck turns around in the cul-de-sac and takes off with Eminie.

According to Houston police, developments into her disappearance said she may have been on a dating app known as Tagged.

