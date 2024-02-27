Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 12-year-old Eminie Huges

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities are searching for Eminie Huges.

Eminie Huges

Huges is described as a Black female, 4’6" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Huges was last seen leaving in a dark-colored pickup truck at the 7700 block of Waterchase Drive in Houston on February 22.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top and pink joggers.

Any information regarding Eminie Huges whereabouts, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.