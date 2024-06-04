Expand / Collapse search

Ella Boulevard shooting: Harris County authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting

By
Published  June 4, 2024 11:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday evening. 

Details are very limited, but authorities said the incident occurred near the intersection of Airtex Drive and Ella Boulevard. 

Precinct 4 officials said they were on the scene assisting the Harris County Sheriff's Office. 

No other details have been released as of this writing.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date the very latest.