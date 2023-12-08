El Campo detective arrested, charged with sexual assault in Manvel

On November 16, around 4:44 pm, the Manvel Police Department initiated an investigation into a Sexual Assault, which occurred on November 8, 2023, in the jurisdiction of the Manvel Police Department.

On Friday, December 8, as a result of the investigation, John Edward Mark, 40, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Freddie Charles Douglas Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault. Douglas has been identified as a Detective with the El Campo Police Department.

This is an active investigation by the Manvel Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

