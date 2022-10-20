article

With the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Comics is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and grow its own cinematic universe with the one and only Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson plays the superhero Black Adam in the film of the same name which will open in theaters on Oct. 21. The movie is set 5,000 years after Black Adam was granted the powers of Egyptian gods and imprisoned. He is freed to a completely new world and chooses to serve his own justice. However, The Justice Society of America has a thing or two against Adam’s brutal ways of doing so.

Dave Morales sat down with Johnson to talk about the film and fulfilling his childhood dream of being a superhero.

SHOCKING STORY: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress has criminal past of injury to child

Dave Morales: Where does this rank as far as the excitement and adrenaline levels of everything you’ve done?

"Number one and I mean that with all sincerity and I mean that also with all respect for the movies that I’ve done in the past and the casts and crews that I’ve worked with. But number one not only in terms of excitement and enthusiasm but also this was the one for me like this was it and I feel like all the movies and things that I’ve done in the past including wrestling has all led me to Black Adam, the superhero genre, my first one," said Johnson.

"Lucky to get it because actors are lucky if they get a chance to play a superhero but not only that but in this movie, no other actors have played Black Adam. So I had no reference in my mind and also an opportunity to take something I love which is a DC Universe and help build it out and introduce five new superheroes in one movie."

He goes on to say, "This is 10 years plus I’ve been fighting and pushing for this thing to get made and we’re here. The first I saw a Black Adam, my first Black Adam comic and I love Super Friends Saturday morning, I love Superman, he’s my guy. But the moment I saw a picture of Black Adam, I was like whoa brown skin, I was like who is that, and I want to be that"

ENTERTAINMENT: George Clooney, Julia Roberts on 'Ticket to Paradise'

Dave Morales: How do you think Adam would be if he was your next-door neighbor?

"He’d be the best neighbor, he’d be the best friend, he doesn’t have a lot of friends, but he’d be the best neighbor. He’d be the best wingman, he’d be the best protector, everything because you could always rely on him to do the right thing and even if you disagree on how he does it he’s always going to do the right thing."

Dave Morales: You seem to be really happy with the role, am I right when I say that?

"Yes because at this point in my career I’ve been really lucky and fortunate to have had a chance to do what I’ve done but also these days because I am so busy I got a lot of stuff going on (as we all do). I want to make sure that everything I do it’s the thing that really gets me out of bed, and it’s the thing I’m passionate about and it’s the thing that I love, I want to run to work, I don’t want to walk," Johnson tells Morales.

STREAMING: Netflix to begin monetizing account sharing in early 2023

"I don’t want to think if only things were a little bit different I would really love this project, no I want projects that I love from the beginning to the end. Black Adam is that and fingers crossed the next thing I do that we talk about is going to be that too as well but also years ago I had seven bucks to my name and now today I got a little bit more than seven bucks so it’s easy to find a smile on my face," he adds.

RELATED: ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won't air on TV this year

You can watch Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and Aldis Hodge in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022.

For all of your movie news follow BackstageOL.