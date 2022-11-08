Dusty Baker says he will return to manage Houston Astros in 2023

article

Dusty Baker says he will be returning to manage the Houston Astros in 2023.

"I’ll be back, but we’re working on it. It’s as simple as that," Baker told FOX 26 Sports on Tuesday.

Baker, 73, won his first title in his 25th season as a major league manager Saturday night when the Astros beat Philadelphia in six games.

He became the oldest manager to win a World Series in his third trip as a manager to the Fall Classic. As a player he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.

He entered Saturday’s game as the winningest manager without a World Series title and improved to 2,094-1,790 with this most memorable victory.

When pressed about his contract status and the future over the weekend, Baker interjected and said things weren’t uncertain on his end.

"I just want to live. Live and everything will be taken care of," he told The Associated Press. "I ain’t worried about none of that. I’m just going to enjoy today and I’m sure it will be taken care of."

