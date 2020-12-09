Driver struck 3 vehicles, crashed into home in NE Harris County: authorities

article

Authorities say a driver struck three vehicles and then crashed into a home during a pursuit in northeast Harris County.

The crash occurred in the 18300 block of Polo Meadow Drive around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office was pursuing the vehicle when it hit a curb, struck the unoccupied vehicles and then crashed into the home, the Atascocita Fire Department said.

The constable’s office said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

None of the residents of the home received life-threatening injuries, the fire department says.