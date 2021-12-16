Driver shot in north Houston during possible road rage incident, police say

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back while driving in north Houston on Wednesday night.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred somewhere in the vicinity of I-45 and Veterans Memorial.

Police say the man was driving in the area when someone shot at his car from behind.

The man then drove to another location about seven miles away and called for help around 10 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting but say it possibly involved road rage.

Police say the man's car appears to have been shot four times.

There is no description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle at this time.

