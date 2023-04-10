A driver is dead and his passenger has been detained after a shooting and a crash on a Harris County highway, authorities say

The crash occurred in the 12400 block of the E. Sam Houston Parkway around 8 a.m. Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies with the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office were monitoring traffic when they saw a pickup truck come barreling down the road and crash into a concrete barrier.

As deputy constables approached, they saw that a passenger in the pickup truck had a pistol, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting and crash on the E Sam Houston Parkway.

They retreated, waited for backup and then approached again, ordering the armed passenger to exit the vehicle, the sheriff says. The passenger got out of the vehicle and was detained.

The sheriff says as the deputy constable’s got close to the pickup truck they saw that the driver had a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and the crash. Any investigation remains underway.