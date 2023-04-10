A woman was found dead in a Houston apartment 12 hours after neighbors heard gunshots in the area, police say.

Officers responded to a "person down" call in the 1300 block of Afton around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

MORE: Sentencing hearing begins Monday for man convicted of killing pregnant wife in 1999

According to police, neighbors in the area say they heard gunshots around 8 a.m., and family members had been unable to get in contact with the woman all day.

Police say a family member went to the apartment that evening and found the woman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Investigators say there were signs of forced entry into the apartment, and the woman’s car is missing.

There is no information on a suspect or motive at this time.

MORE: Man charged in fatal Houston shooting was exonerated of murder in 2021

The woman’s identity has not been released, but police say she is in her 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.