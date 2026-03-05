Houston METRORail platform shooting: Victim in critical condition following shooting

The Brief A search for a suspect is underway following a shooting on a Houston METRORail platform on Thursday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the METRORail platform on Main Street. A suspect remains at large in connection to the shooting.



Berry Street shooting: Man in critical condition after shooting on METRORail platform

What we know:

According to Houston police, two off-duty HPD officers were working at a business on Main Street when they heard gunfire.

Officials said the officers ran out into the street to find out where the gunfire was coming from.

They then went over to Berry Street where they found a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Houston police said preliminary information indicated some type of argument occurred at the METRORail platform on Main Street.

During the argument, police said a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police stated the victim ran to Fannin and Berry Street and that's where the fire department took the victim to the hospital.

Currently, the suspect is still at large.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a suspect description as they are still reviewing surveillance video.

The name of victim who was shot was not released.