Houston weather: Heavy rain expected this weekend prompts FOX 26 Storm Alert

The Brief Warm & windy with isolated rain today FOX 26 STORM ALERT for weekend severe weather Rodeo impact likely due to heavy rain and storms



If you're heading out to the Houston rodeo today, it'll be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. There may be some light rain later on in the evening.

Muggy winds today

Expect unseasonably warm and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s. Strong winds will pull moisture in from the Gulf, potentially triggering a few light showers. There is a chance for an isolated strong storm to develop north of the area this evening, so stay weather aware if you have late plans.

Weekend storms

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect as a stalled front brings rounds of heavy rain and severe weather Saturday through Sunday. Expect 1-4" inches of rain, which may cause street ponding.

If you're heading to the Rodeo, prepare for a messy fairway and potential travel delays to and from NRG as early as Saturday afternoon and through Sunday afternoon.

Cold front next week

Unsettled weather lingers through Monday before we see a brief break on Tuesday. A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday, finally clearing out the humidity and lowering temperatures. This will usher in a cooler, drier air mass for the second half of the week, with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s.