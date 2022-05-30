Driver ran away after deadly crash with bicyclist in east Houston: police

article

A driver ran away after a deadly crash with a bicyclist in east Houston, police say.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Cesar Chavez.

Police say a bike was struck from behind by a white Nissan Altima. The bicyclist died at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the white Nissan Altima drove forward a bit and then pulled into a parking lot. Witnesses told police the driver then took off running.

Police are searching for the driver. The investigation is ongoing.