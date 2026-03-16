Livingston pursuit: Missouri man arrested following pursuit

The Brief A Missouri man is facing charges after leading authorities on a pursuit through Livingston that was caught on camera. According to authorities, the pursuit took place on Monday morning after Livingston Police Department officers were notified by the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office of a stolen vehicle from Calhoun County that was headed into Livingston on State Highway 146. 22-year-old Willian Rivera of Lee's Summit, Missouri, has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.



A Missouri man is facing charges after leading authorities on a pursuit through Livingston that was caught on camera.

What we know:

According to authorities, the pursuit took place on Monday morning after Livingston Police Department officers were notified by the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office of a stolen vehicle from Calhoun County that was headed into Livingston on State Highway 146.

Officials said shortly after being notified, they located the vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 146 just south of the city limits.

Police stated they attempted a traffic stop in the area of Red Barn, but the driver fled through the parking lot.

That's when a Livingston Police Department officer conducted a PIT maneuver in an attempt to stop the suspect, who has been identified as 22-year-old Willian Rivera of Lee's Summit, Missouri, from fleeing back onto State Highway 146.

However, the suspect continued to flee, and another PIT maneuver was conducted, but that PIT maneuver was unsuccessful and Rivera continued to flee into the city of Livingston.

As the pursuit continued, officials said a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips near Garner Street. Rivera then continued to evade despite the vehicle's tires going down.

As the suspect approached a red light at North Houston Avenue and East Church Street, a third PIT maneuver was conducted in an attempt to end the pursuit and prevent potential collisions in the intersection. The PIT maneuver was successful in preventing the vehicle from entering the intersection.

Authorities said Rivera continued to flee on East Church Street and collided with a Livingston Police Department K9 unit. Officers attempted to box in the vehicle to prevent additional collisions.

As the pursuit continued, officials said the pursuit entered onto Old Woodville Road where Rivera's vehicle left the roadway. Rivera then fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers and deputies pursued Rivera across a creek.

Then after the suspect refused commands to stop, authorities said a Taser was deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Rivera has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say if there were any injuries in connection to the pursuit.