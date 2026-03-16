2 people injured in shooting, sought help from officers at Houston Rodeo

The Brief An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Monday afternoon and sought help at the Houston Rodeo. Houston police said officers rendered aid and got both victims, who had gunshot wounds, to area hospitals. Authorities reiterated that the shooting did not occur on Houston Rodeo property grounds, only that the victims pulled onto the property to seek assistance.



An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Monday afternoon and sought help at the Houston Rodeo.

Houston crime: 2 injured in shooting, sought help at Houston Rodeo

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in an area not near Houston Rodeo property.

Officials said a white vehicle pulled up to the rodeo and asked for assistance.

Houston police said officers rendered aid and got both victims, who had gunshot wounds, to area hospitals.

Both victims are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reiterated that the shooting did not occur on Houston Rodeo property grounds, only that the victims pulled onto the property to seek assistance.

What we don't know:

Officials were unable to provide any suspect description or what led up to the shooting as that is under investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Family Violence Division.