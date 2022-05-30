Man shot and killed while getting food at taco truck in north Houston: police

article

A man was shot and killed while getting food for himself and his wife at a taco truck in north Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Irvington Blvd.

Police say the man, in his 20s, ordered the food and then walked back to his vehicle to wait.

That’s when he was approached by two unidentified males who shot him multiple times in the torso, police say.

The suspects fled the scene. There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.