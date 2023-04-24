Authorities say a man waiting inside his stalled truck was hit by an oncoming driver Sunday night in east Harris County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on I-10 East near Uvalde, when an unidentified man's truck was disabled while in the fourth lane. The driver stayed inside the truck, authorities said, while waiting for assistance, when he was hit by another truck.

Responding officers rushed the man to a hospital while performing CPR, but investigators do not believe he will survive the injuries.

The driver, on the other hand, did not suffer any injuries but remained at the scene, and we're told is cooperating with officers.

As a result of the crash, the roadway was shut down while crews worked to investigate and clean up the wreckage, but reopened around 4 a.m.