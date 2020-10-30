Drive-in Get Out the Vote Concert at NRG Park

A drive-in Get Out The Vote Concert presented by Move Texas was held at NRG Park Thursday in celebration of record voter turnout in Harris County and historic 24-hour polling locations.

Move Texas is a non-partisan group that focuses specifically on 18 to 34-year-olds across Texas.

They registered more than 50,000 young voters without online voters registration during the pandemic.

Kam and The Suffers and Bun B performed live to fans parked in their cars.