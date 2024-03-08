Bun B made a big announcement about his RodeoHouston All American Takeover on Friday morning: Drake is joining the lineup.

On Instagram, Bun B shared a photo of Drake’s OVO owl logo wearing a cowboy hat with the UGK logo. He captioned it, "IF YOURE READING THIS ITS TOO LATE".

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The All American Takeover is on March 12. Others on the lineup include the Ying Yang Twins, Eve, Nelly, E-40, Too Short, Rick Ross, and That Mexican OT.

If you’re looking for tickets, well, it really might be too late. All American Takeover tickets are sold out, and the cheapest resale tickets are over $200.