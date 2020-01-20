Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored in Downtown Houston parade

People across the country and right here in Houston are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 42nd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade will be held in downtown Houston at 10 a.m. Monday.

The parade is held in partnership with the Black Heritage Society and the City of Houston.

Marching bands, floats, city and county leaders and more will participate in the parade that starts at Smith and Lamar streets.

Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

The Original MLK Day Parade is said to be the first MLK Day Parade held in the nation after being sanctioned by the King family in 1978 in Houston.

The MLK Grande Parade will also be held today at 10 a.m. in Midtown. The theme is “The Color of Unity”. In its 26th year, the MLK Grande Parade will feature 15 floats and 30 marching bands.