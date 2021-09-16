Dr. Christie Whitback appointed as new superintendent for Fort Bend ISD

article

Fort Bend ISD has appointed a new superintendent Thursday with the Board of Trustees voting to approve Dr. Christie Whitbeck.

According to a press release from the district, Dr. Whitbeck is regarded statewide as an experienced, award-winning leader and innovator, who has served on several state committees to support public education in Texas.

The Board named Dr. Whitbeck as its lone finalist on Aug. 26th but previously served four years as deputy superintendent for FBISD before becoming superintendent for Bryan ISD.

"It feels great to be back in Fort Bend ISD where I made such strong connections and collaborated with so many talented colleagues during my previous time here as deputy superintendent," Dr. Whitbeck said. "By nature, I am a person who always seeks solutions, transparency, trust, and teamwork. I am excited about what all of us working together can accomplish in FBISD for our students, parents, and staff."

Dr. Whitbeck began her career as a teacher and language arts specialist in Alief ISD, the press release adds. However, she has also served as Assistant Superintendent of Academics in Alvin ISD, and as a Katy ISD assistant principal, and an award-winning principal who opened schools at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. Whitbeck began her career as a teacher and language arts specialist in Alief ISD.

"I’m very pleased by the diligent and thorough work our board conducted with the search firm to find a highly qualified education innovator like Dr. Whitbeck," Fort Bend ISD Board President Dave Rosenthal said. "We could not have identified the right candidate without invaluable input from more than 2,000 community members and partners. The process was successful, and the Board looks forward to working with Dr. Whitbeck as we move our district to the next level."

Whitbeck's official start date will be October 6th.

