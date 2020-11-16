Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre to announce intention to resign

article

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre will announce his intention to resign by December 2021, the district says.

According to FBISD, Dr. Dupre will make the announcement during the FBISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

“My wife, Seeju, and I are in the season of life where our children are grown, and we are ready to pursue new adventures and opportunities. We have devoted a total of 19 years of service to the FBISD community, and each day has been fulfilling and meaningful. And my heart tells me it is time for a change,” Dr. Dupre said in a release.

During Monday night’s Board meeting, staff will recognize three retiring trustees, and newly-elected trustees will be sworn in to begin a three-year term. The Board will also elect new officers.

“I have intentionally timed this announcement to align with the pending transition on the Board because the Board of Trustees and District will be in a period of transition for a season. I am sharing this news now so that the newly-formed Board will have the opportunity to select a leader to partner with them as a member of a new Team of Eight,” said Dr. Dupre.

Dr. Dupre joined Fort Bend ISD as internal auditor in April 1995 and returned to Fort Bend ISD in 2013 after serving in Pflugerville ISD for seven years.

“The district has come a long way since Dr. Dupre returned to us eight years ago. Dr. Dupre’s integrity, student-focused approach, and commitment to excellence have propelled our district to new heights, becoming recognized as one of the most successful in the state,” Jason Burdine, FBISD Board President, said in a release. “FBISD is stronger than ever. Dr. Dupre’s commitment to systems improvement has laid the groundwork for our district’s continued success. I want to thank Dr. Dupre for agreeing to remain with the district while the board begins the important work of finding the district’s next leader. On a personal level, I will be sad to see him leave our district. But I am very happy for Dr. Dupre and his wife Seeju and wish them every happiness as they explore the next chapter of their life.”

According to the district, Dr. Dupree contacted each trustee on Friday about his plans to continue leading the district during the search for a new superintendent.

“The superintendent search process takes a great deal of time, so I am providing the Board notice now to enable them to develop their strategy and timeline. Once that is known, I will work with the Board to establish my formal separation from the District. Although change is coming, I remain committed to supporting staff and the Board of Trustees as we continue our efforts to serve students. I will also stand in firm support of the new Board as they focus on team building, organizational governance, launching the search for a new superintendent, and adopting a budget for the 2020-21 school year during a pandemic and economic crisis,” Dr. Dupre said.

The timeline and approach that will be used in the search for a new superintendent will be discussed further at an upcoming board meeting.

