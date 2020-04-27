Doctors say younger patients experiencing new COVID-19 symptoms

Doctors are now warning of new symptoms associated with Coronavirus COVID-19.

According to medical experts, some young patients that are otherwise healthy, are now getting impacted by “severe strokes” because of COVID-19. “The scary thing is we’re all at equal risk of getting this thing,” said Dr. Jonathan Garza, a neurologist from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

Medical experts say COVID-19 patients with little or mild symptoms, are now having major strokes. Doctors say these patients can be in their 30s and 40s.

“It could be devastating,” said Dr. Garza. “It can rob you of your speech, the use of one side of your body. Face arm and leg weakness on your right or left side.”

On Monday, we also interviewed Kate Koenig, a young patient in the Houston area that recently recovered from COVID-19. “I’m very thankful that I don’t, and didn’t’ have any complications when I hear about people my age that are getting strokes,” said Koenig.

We asked Koenig, if she experienced any unusual symptoms during her battle with the coronavirus. “I did,” Koenig responded. “At the time I was tested it wasn’t on their radar. I had the sore throat, my sense of smell, my sense of taste was impacted.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded its list of Coronavirus symptoms to include the loss of taste, loss of smell, headaches, muscle pain, chills, and shaking with chills. This list also includes the symptoms previously known; fever, shortness of breath, and coughing.

Advertisement

“As we learn more about this disease, we find out how its [impacts] are kind of widespread,” said Dr. Garza. Perhaps the most visual new symptom is what’s becoming known as “COVID Toes”. This symptom causes purple or blue lesions on feet. Doctors believe the "COVID Toes" symptom is impacting primarily younger patients.

According to Koenig, her sense of taste/smell did return after she recovered from COVID-19.

However, this new list of symptoms provides people things to look for if they start feeling sick.

“There is this increased risk of stroke because we don’t move as much,” said Dr. Garza. “It’s important to move around, stay as active as you can.”