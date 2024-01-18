Houston crime: Disturbing incident of animal cruelty captured on dashcam prompts investigation

In a shocking incident captured on dashcam footage, a small cat was violently thrown out of a moving car window during morning traffic on January 15.

The disturbing video, obtained exclusively by FOX, shows the white Escalade driving erratically before the incident took place.

Yionsey Valdes, the driver who recorded the footage, was headed to the airport for work as an Uber driver.

"I saw the car, and he was driving crazy," he said. "He was going from one side to another, and I just saw the window roll down, and I just saw when he threw the cat out the window."

The cat's body bounced on the highway, having been thrown out of the car traveling at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour. The rear dashcam video also shows the cat rolling to the shoulder of the road, narrowly avoiding being run over by other vehicles.

Valdes honked his horn in an attempt to draw the driver's attention.

Valdes, who owns three cats himself, tells FOX 26 he witnessed a similar incident on a previous occasion. A white cat was thrown from a pickup truck on Highway 290 months before.

The Houston SPCA emphasizes that such incidents are more common than people might think.

Julie Kuenstle, Vice President of Communications, commented on the prevalence of the cruel act.

"Thankfully, we do have the video to look at and see that these things happen all too frequently, unfortunately."

Kuenstle warned that those responsible for such acts could face severe consequences, including jail time and hefty fines.

"You are committing a felony when you commit animal cruelty, and just take note, there are people out there with phones or dashcams. They're going to take video of you, and they're going to share it with the local authorities."

The Precinct 1 Constable's Office has confirmed they're aware of the incident and is currently conducting an investigation.

The SPCA has received numerous calls regarding the incident and encourages anyone unable to care for their animals to surrender them to a shelter.