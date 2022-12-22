Daycare worker arrested for Indecency with Child, had access to children at 15 work locations

A daycare worker was arrested for indecency with a child on Tuesday and officials are asking for any further information the public may have.

On Dec. 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) began an investigation into Dennis Michiel McDaniel, a 31-year-old local daycare worker, about alleged inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare he worked at. Through the investigation, McDaniel was arrested for indecency with a Child and was put in jail on a $250,000 bond.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is working closely with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Children’s Safe Harbor through the course of this investigation.

(Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

"The case has intersected multiple law enforcement agencies, and I am deeply grateful for the teamwork and detailed investigation done by our detectives, the DA's Office, the Pct. 5 Constables Office, and Children’s Safe Harbor," said Sheriff Rand Henderson. "Though complex, their thorough and diligent work led to this arrest and protection of our children. We stand united as force multipliers to protect our kids and will continue to work tirelessly to find these individuals and bring them to justice. We take no responsibility more seriously."

Investigators say McDaniel had access to children within Montgomery County and Harris County through employment or volunteer work at various daycare, churches, and school districts. These locations are:

Tomball Bible Church Daycare in Tomball (2011-2012)

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) Tomball location (2012)

Graceview Baptist Church in Tomball, Texas (2014)

Conroe ISD in Conroe , Texas (2015)

School District located in Harris County (employed for 3 days only in 2015)

ABC Academy in Conroe, Texas (2017)

Zion Lutheran Church and Daycare in Tomball, Texas (2017)

Xplor Preschool and School Age Care in Spring , Texas (2018)

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) The Woodlands location (2018 -2019)

Little Texans Childcare Center in Tomball, Texas (2020)

School in the Pines in Spring, Texas (2020)

All Starz Academy in Spring, Texas (2021)

The Honey Tree in Houston , Texas (2021)

The Kids Club in Magnolia , Texas (October to December 2022)

Little Tots in Spring, Texas (Summer of 2022)

The employers and volunteer organizations have cooperated with investigators, officials say.

MCSO ask that in this ongoing investigation anyone who may have information on McDaniel, contact 936-760-5800 and refer to case 22A359348 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP to remain completely anonymous.