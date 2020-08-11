article

Deer Park police are looking for the suspects who spray-painted a racist message along a concrete ditch line.

It features a BLM, which stands from Black Lives Matter, with a circle strikethrough and the words, "WHITE MEN UNITE KEEP N-WORD OUT OF DEER PARK."

The discovery was made on Saturday, August 8 near the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Blvd. after a report of vandalism.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered that shocking message on the concrete ditch line belonging to Harris County Flood Control.

Harris County Flood Control was notified, then Deer Park Parks and Recreation responded to the location and painted over the offending graffiti.

The City of Deer Park and the Deer Park Police Department say they "do not tolerate hate speech/action, racism or discrimination of any kind."

If you have any idea who did this, please contact Lt. Chris Brown at 281-930-2142