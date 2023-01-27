Deer Park, Pasadena open Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center this weekend

Deer Park and Pasadena are joining forces to open a Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center in response to Tuesday’s damaging tornado.

The center will open at the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

MORE: Tornadoes confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday

Residents will be able to find recovery information and resources from government agencies, local businesses, industry partners, non-profit organizations and other community groups.

Officials not that there will not be money or clothing giveaways, and it is not a place for vendors to come and setup.

MORE: How to avoid repair scams, filing insurance claims after Southeast Texas tornadoes

Additionally, officials say permit fees for storm restoration are temporarily being waved in both cities.

Click here for more information recovery resources: Deer Park | Pasadena