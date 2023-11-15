The Deer Park community is reeling in the wake of a tragic accident that left one South Campus High School student in critical condition. It happened on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m in the afternoon on Georgia Avenue and Wildwood Drive.

"Kind of at a loss for words at how something so tragic could happen to somebody that’s so nice," said Cole Garner, a senior at Deer Park High School- South Campus.

A pall of sadness has fallen over Deer Park High School -South Campus as students grapple with the news that one of their classmates was critically injured after being hit by a truck.

"Shock, utter shock, to think that an hour before the accident happened she was walking around the same halls I was, getting to go home like she did every day, and then she never made it," said Nathan Cordero, another senior from Deer Park High School-South Campus.

A 17-year-old student was walking home on Tuesday when she was suddenly hit by a white truck. A witness said she heard the wreck from her living room and went outside to help. There she heard a woman yelling "he hit my sister." That student was flown to the hospital due to her injuries.

"The emergency vehicles backed up," said Mark Elliot, a resident.

The Deer Park Independent School District said the student is still alive but in very serious condition. The school district is providing counselors to service students who may be struggling to cope with the news about their peers.

"Most of my teachers have checked on everybody and asked everybody if they need time and that is fine," said Garner.

"They told us today don’t worry about any assignments that were due today. If you need to talk to the counselors, you can," said Cordero.

With unwavering support, Deer Park High School students from the South Campus are sending encouragement to their injured classmates.

"For me, it was really just showing strength in the community. That we’re all here praying for her, praying for her family, and we hope the best," said Garner.

"Maybe Deer Park is going to be the capital for awareness of this kind of thing," said Elliot.

The Deer Park Police Department hasn’t released any information on the driver who hit the Deer Park ISD student.