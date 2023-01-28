Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado

Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.

On Saturday, the district said power had been restored to all of their schools. Their technology team was working to get the network and servers online, and the maintenance team was making repairs and clearing debris.

"But, now that we have power, the most important reason to return to school is our students," the district wrote on their website. "Children find comfort in safe and predictable routines, so we believe returning to their classes is the best thing we can do for them. This was confirmed by our teachers, counselors, and other staff, who have been checking on students and their families. Of course, we know that some families lost their homes, vehicles, or other property. Parents know their kids best, so if you feel that your child is not ready to return to school, we trust your decision."

The district says if any students are unable to return to class on Monday, the absence won't affect exam exemptions, perfect attendance or other attendance-based incentive programs.

School will resume at normal start times on Monday, Jan. 30.

Additionally, the district says Feb. 1, which was scheduled as an early dismissal day, will now be a regular full-length instructional day.

This weekend, residents impacted by the tornado can stop by the Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center at the Pasadena Convention Center. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Residents will be able to find recovery information and resources from government agencies, local businesses, industry partners, non-profit organizations and other community groups.