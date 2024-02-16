A boil water notice that was issued earlier this week for the City of Deer Park after a water main break has been lifted.

According to the city, tests were conducted to determine the safety of the water, and they came back negative for coliform – indicating the water is safe.

PREVIOUS: City of Deer Park under mandatory boil water notice

Residents no longer need to boil their water before consumption. However, city officials recommend that residents flush out their ice-machines and water line systems briefly before using them.

The boil water notice was issued Wednesday after officials said a water main break caused the system pressure to drop below 20 psi. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Deer Park public water system to notify all customers to boil their water until the test results came back safe.