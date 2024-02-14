The City of Deer Park has issued a mandatory boil water notice for the City of Deer Park public water system, according to a post on the city's website.

Officials said due to a water main break causing the system pressure to drop below 20 psi, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Deer Park public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

- To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

- In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Nicholas Cook at 281-478-7204. While pressure has been restored for some areas, the water pressure fell below 20 psi and the water may not be safe to consume without boiling until this notice is rescinded. Staff is working diligently to correct the issue. Please pay attention to the city’s website and official social media posts for additional information.