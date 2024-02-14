Deputies from the Mark Herman Constable arrested a man after he tried to strangle his Uber driver with a seatbelt on Wednesday.

Deputies said the suspect and the Uber driver were driving on 17000 block of Cypresswood Glen. Sheriff's deputies arrested the man and charged him with aggravated assault.

HOUSTON CRIME: Houston Crime: Man found guilty for role in $6 million bribery scheme

Authorities said he tried to strangle the Uber driver while they were driving.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Deputies say they are still investigating what lead to the incident.