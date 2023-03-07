Daylight Savings Springtime 2023: How families can adjust to time changes

Daylight Savings can always create mixed reactions, where some are frustrated they've lost an hour or alternatively, gained an hour.

RELATED: Texas ranked among nation's healthiest sleepers, according to study

Either way, a sleep medicine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine hoped to break down how families can adjust to the time differences, as the changes are just around the corner.

Starting Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m., residents will have to move their clocks forward and arguably throw a wrench in people's sleep schedules.

"Whether it be jet lag, spring break or daylight saving time, a break in sleep structure can make things challenging," said Dr. Sonal Malhotra, assistant professor of pediatrics – pulmonary and sleep medicine and associate program director of the sleep medicine fellowship at Baylor and Texas Children's Hospital. "But we have ways to cope with that."

SLEEP MAGIC: How a good night's rest relates to your immune system

According to Dr. Malhotra, children under six months, as well as toddlers, do not typically have their sleep schedules affected by the time changes.

However, for the older children, who struggle with waking up in the mornings, she offered some helpful advice.

"Four or five days before the time change, encourage your child to wake up 15 minutes earlier and go to bed 15 minutes earlier and change that every single day until you kind of get to your goal bedtime," Dr. Malhotra said. "Adjusting mealtimes and nap times to this revised schedule will also help these kids adjust to the time change. This group will especially benefit from a structured sleep schedule."

Dr. Malhotra adds that a revised daily schedule and good sleep hygiene are crucial to ensuring children have a proper night’s sleep.

Additionally, children should be exposed to light during the day and gradually reduce light exposure closer to bedtime. This is because the sun is out later in the day during this time of year, so parents can take advantage of blackout curtains or have their children wear sleep masks.

SUGGESTED: Frequently taking sleeping pills could increase risk of dementia, study says

Caffeine should also be avoided after 3 p.m. and electronics should be avoided late in the day and completely avoided 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.

Seasonal allergies also may impact a children’s sleep schedule as more congestion can lead to minor airflow blockage and serious eczema can keep kids itching through the night. If your child experiences these types of reactions, Dr. Malhotra stresses the importance of showering and changing clothes before getting into bed to ensure symptoms do not persist.

"If children do not have other serious sleep issues or comorbidities, we generally do not prescribe sleep aids," Dr. Malhotra said. "Other calming agents such as chamomile tea or warm baths are more beneficial."

MORE HEALTH-RELATED NEWS STORIES

"Children of all ages experience different types of stressors at each stage of their lives, but a solid sleep structure will ensure their bodies can grow, recharge and handle their stress in an appropriate manner," she concluded.