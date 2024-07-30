15-year-old charged with stabbing Hockley mother to death

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a 62-year-old mother to death earlier this month.

On July 20, Dana Magnuson was found dead in the backyard of a home on Sunshine Meadow Drive in Hockley.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said the suspect ran from the scene before they arrived.

"Dana has been described as an active community member and beloved by everyone who knew her," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a social media post days after the killing.

On Monday, Sheriff Gonzalez announced an arrest had been made in the case.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Magnuson's murder.

So far, police have not released any information about what may have led to the stabbing.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, is currently in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.