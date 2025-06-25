Cy-Fair ISD approves $1.2 billon budget with pay raises, returning bus routes for students

The Brief On Monday, Cy Fair ISD approved a budget that increases teacher pay and brings back bus routes. Families respond to the return of bus routes, including one mom whose daughter was hit after the routes were removed earlier in the school year. Cy Fair ISD shares details on the budget breakdown.



On Monday, Cy-Fair ISD approved a $1.2 billion budget that increases pay for all staff but also brings back bus transportation for all students within CyFair ISD– leaving some parents feeling relieved - including one father who has been at the forefront of the fight regarding bus transportation since the beginning.

Frustrated Cy-Fair ISD parents

What they're saying:

"When this first started, we found out our daughter had to cross two very dangerous four-lane roads. The speed limit is 45, but people are traveling upwards of 60, and it's almost unbelievable when we first heard it," said Jarred Hostetler. "At the same time, you know, as the year went on, we started seeing children getting hit. It made the stress and worries even worse."

For Sherlaundra Hall, her fears became a reality earlier this year after some bus routes were reduced, and her child was hit by a car after having to walk to school.

" I was still frustrated up until the worst happened. My daughter got hit by a vehicle without having bus transportation. Then I felt relieved again. They provided bus transportation but still frustrated at the same time, because I still have to get my oldest 2 to school," Hall said." You take your kids, they ride their bikes, they uber, each step came with problems and the only thing to fix it was bus transportation."

Cy-Fair ISD 2025-2026 school year budget

By the numbers:

The budget adopted is $1.2 billion.

According to Cy Fair ISD. the general fund budget includes local revenues of $519,896,304, state revenues of $653,050,487, and federal revenues and other sources of $8 million.

CFISD’s total revenues amount to $1,180,946,791.

The district also approved an increase in pay for all staff. Here is a breakdown.

$5,000 per teacher with five or more years of experience (state teacher retention allotment)

$2,500 per teacher with three to four years of experience (state teacher retention allotment)

An increase in salaries for teachers with one to two years of experience

An increase in the teacher's starting salary from $63,000 to $65,000

A salary increase of 4% on the greater of midpoint or base for all other employees or non-teachers

An increase in hourly/paraprofessional starting pay to $15 per hour

An increase for a full year of transportation salary increases

An increase for recommended market adjustments from the 2025 salary study

In addition to the teacher raises, Cy-Fair ISD says teachers will receive their regular step pay based on years of experience. The average salary increases a teacher will receive for the 2025-2026 school year will be between 4% and 8%.

‘A step in the right direction’

What they're saying:

Scott Henry, CY FAIR ISD School Board President, said in a statement:

"The funding increase approved this session through House Bill 2 is a step in the right direction. It won’t close our entire budget gap, but it helps cover important priorities like salary increases and restoring transportation, and it gives us a stronger foundation to continue supporting students in the years ahead."

