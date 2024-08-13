In less than a week, Cy-Fair ISD students will head back to the classroom, but some parents say they’re scrambling to find transportation after the district decided to make substantial cuts to their bus service.

The way it stands now, elementary students who live more than a mile away from campus will only be eligible, and for middle and high school students, that's upped to two miles.

There are criteria posted on the district’s website that list exceptions to the rule, which include crossing a highway, FM road, train tracks, as well as a moderately trafficked road without a protected crossing or a safe walking path.

With this entire plan, they will be eliminating 79 bus routes, late runs, and transportation to alternative learning centers.

The reason why we're seeing these changes, Cy-Fair ISD says, is there's not enough money to continue the bus services the way they have been. The district was spending more than $5.5 million on transportation and needed to make necessary cuts to offset the district’s deficit.

At Monday’s board of trustees meeting, some members were appalled by the decision to make these cuts and with very short notice.

"To me, that’s a failing on our part," said vice president Dr. Natalie Blasingame. "We can say we’re trustees, and we can play politics. This is not politics. This is kid’s lives and kid’s education and their safety."

Other trustees like Julie Hinaman claimed it’s not their fault but the state’s for only covering a fraction of the cost.

"This is why most school districts do not provide transportation services under two miles. This is also why I call on our elected state officials to increase funding for school safety," she said.

If you're still unsure if your child is eligible for bus transportation this school year, the district does have a link where you can map your address to find out.