Cy-Fair ISD reinstates some bus routes for middle school students

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is extending transportation eligibility to middle school students living within two miles of their school if their route includes walking along busy roads without safe paths.

What led to this change?

What we know:

FOX 26 asked the district what led to the change in eligibility requirements and the district said:

"Our leadership team and Board of Trustees have actively taken steps throughout the year to address community concerns regarding areas ineligible for transportation. Additionally, CFISD has experienced a substantial deficiency in the number of available bus drivers. Positive developments throughout the year have included extensive collaboration with Precincts 3 and 4 to install additional sidewalks surrounding many of our schools and a Board-approved increase in the bus driver pay rate in November. Due to the competitive new pay rate, CFISD is better aligned with current market conditions for CDL drivers, and we have experienced a significant increase in applications. New hires have completed CDL training and are being assigned routes. At current staffing levels, we are able to provide additional services to many of our middle school students using the proposed change to our Transportation Plan as a guide."

FILE. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Previously, the district said funding was the reason for the change. So, FOX 26 asked: Where will this money come from to support transportation change?

"Operational efficiencies in the transportation department this school year."

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Cy-Fair ISD for a statement on the eligibility changes and the district said:

"Eligibility for CFISD transportation services remains as one or more miles for elementary students and two or more miles for secondary students. Transportation is provided under defined hazardous traffic conditions for elementary students living within one mile of their home campus and secondary students living within two miles of their home campus.

Beginning next week, the district will be changing the eligibility of many of our middle school students based on a proposed change to our 2024-2025 Transportation Plan. This change would extend eligibility to middle school students who live within two miles but whose path to school would include walking along a moderate to heavily traveled thoroughfare without a safe walking path."