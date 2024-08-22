Budget cuts in Cy-Fair ISD have led to route reductions, leaving some students on overcrowded buses and others walking to school in unsafe conditions, distraught parents claim.

In Cypress, parents are voicing their fears for their children's safety after a video showed students crammed into a bus, some standing in the aisle while in motion. The video, captured by a high school student in Cy-Fair ISD, has become a focal point of concern for families.

Jenae Clay, a parent of a Cy-Fair ISD student, expressed her discomfort: "The students were sitting on the aisle and some were six to a seat, so my daughter had to sit on somebody’s lap just the other day. It makes me feel real uncomfortable. These kids are not safe at all," Clay said.

Victor Hernandez Tello, another concerned parent, emphasized the danger: "If there's an accident, you're not sitting down, you don't have a seatbelt; you might have injuries."

Cy-Fair ISD's transportation plan for the 2024-25 school year reflects significant budget cuts totaling $4.7 million, resulting in the reduction of 79 bus routes, the elimination of late runs and transportation to alternative learning centers, and consolidated administrative services.

"It's been rough, honestly. My daughter got on the bus yesterday, and they just told her there's no room. You got to find a way home," said Jenae Clay, voicing the predicament faced by some students post-cuts.

Parents argue that the cutbacks are unacceptable, with some labeling the situation as outrageous.

Hernandez Tello captured dashcam footage of elementary students walking alongside busy roads without a crosswalk or crossing guard, a situation he fears will persist unless the district reconsiders its recent cuts to school bus routes.

"It's extremely dangerous [that was] right after dismissal. There was no warning. Usually, you see people with vests, a stop sign, that's acceptable, that's a solution for everyone, but these kids are just running across."

These alarming conditions have left parents Tello fearing what it might take for the district to reassess the situation.

"[I'm] angry, frustrated, I’m at awe," Hernandez Tello said.

Hernandez Tello hopes a tragedy doesn't occur for Cy-Fair ISD to reconsider bus reductions.

"I hope not, I really hope not. I don’t want anyone hurt, especially children and that’s the main concern," Hernandez Tello said.