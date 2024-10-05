Concerns rise as 3 Cy-Fair ISD students struck by vehicle

The growing fears of parents in the Cy-Fair Independent School District have unfortunately become a disturbing reality. During this week alone, three separate incidents of vehicle-related accidents have involved students from local elementary and middle schools.

Cy-Fair ISD's recent budget cuts led to the reduction of bus services for students living within a two-mile radius of their schools. Consequently, this week witnessed three accidents where students on their way to school—either walking or cycling—were struck by vehicles.

Alarmed parents had previously cautioned the school district about the dangers of cutting bus transportation. One disheartened parent expressed their dismay, "We warned the school board that this was going to happen when they cut the bus routes. We wrote and protested at every meeting. We wrote letters to our representatives in the house".

On October 2, a student from McGown Elementary was hit by a vehicle while walking in the morning and suffered minor injuries. The following day, a Smith Middle School student biking to school was also struck, necessitating a hospital visit. On Friday, yet another student was hit while boarding the school bus.

Alexandra Price, a concerned Cy-Fair ISD parent, pointed out, "One of the biggest problems is the lights are not working. I noticed it blinked occasionally for high school but not for elementary."

In response to FOX 26's inquiries regarding the three known accidents, Cy-Fair ISD, responded:

"We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution around school zones or in neighborhoods where students walk or bike to and from school. With an initially projected $138 million budget deficit for 2024-2025, reducing transportation services was a difficult decision that was necessary to prevent further reductions in staff at the campus level. There is minimal state reimbursement for providing transportation services to students living within two miles of a campus."

Parents, however, feel more needs to be done. "Just because you send a letter, it's not going to stop the community from speeding, not being cautious, and, unfortunately, more kids are going to get hurt," a parent added.

The district also sent out additional safety recommendations to parents and guardians. Price argues, "Gaslighting came to mind, the fact that you're telling our student to wear a helmet and pay attention. This isn't about our students paying attention. It's about cars going too fast, no flashing school lights in a school zone, a crosswalk that is incredibly dangerous because you don't have time to walk."

With a school board meeting set for Monday, many parents intend to attend and continue expressing their concerns and frustrations.