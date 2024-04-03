A 24-year-old Crosby man is accused of trafficking fentanyl on multiple occasions that resulted in death and serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Wednesday.

Joshua Ray Stebelton was allegedly a member of an ongoing four-year conspiracy to distribute more than 440 grams of fentanyl, according to the indictment that was returned March 27.

The conspiracy allegedly resulted in two deaths and serious bodily injury to a third victim, according to the indictment.

He allegedly distributed less than 40 grams of fentanyl in November 2020 that resulted in a person’s death, and then again in January 2021 he allegedly distributed fentanyl that resulted in another death.

In addition to the conspiracy, Stebelton is charged with seven counts of distributing fentanyl from November 2020 through June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine if convicted.