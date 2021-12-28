COVID-19 vaccine developed in Houston could have global impact

Houston is playing a big role in the fight against Covid-19 and its many mutations.

Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine made a big announcement Tuesday about their new vaccine, CORBEVAX. The vaccine has now been given emergency use in India and other underserved countries.

Developers say it could possibly be a big step in stopping the virus from mutating.

"The only way to stop it is to vaccinate the world, and we think ours is going to be a major contributor," said Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Peter Hotez believes if we get the underserved countries vaccinated, it could help put a stop to the virus.

"The Delta arose out of an unvaccinated population in India and the omicron variant developed in Africa.," said Hotez. "As long as we leave the Southern Hemisphere unvaccinated new variants of concern will emerge."

Dr. Hotez says they’re still working on testing and use of the vaccine in the U.S. but the vaccine will be available for those 18 years and older in a handful of countries.

"It's a similar technology used the Hepatitis B vaccine that’s been used and made all over the world for three to four decades and has a terrific safety track record," said Hotez.

The new shot is a protein-based subunit vaccine, unlike other vaccines currently on the market.

As hospitalization rates nearly doubled from last week with the new omicron variant, health officials are afraid once more about capacity as people travel back home for the holidays, clock back into work, and head back into the classroom.

"I think it’s going to be challenging opening up schools," Hotez said.

As fears grow colleges across the nation are implementing vaccine requirements to staff and students, Rice University changed their health policy requiring boosters before the spring semester.