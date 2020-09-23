COVID-19 testing sites reopen in Houston with modified hours on Wednesday

article

Several COVID-19 testing sites are reopening in Houston on Wednesday after they closed due to Tropical Storm Beta.

The Houston Health Department-affiliated testing sites are open Wednesday afternoon with modified hours. They include walk-up and drive-thru sites. Some require appointments in advance.

The health department says the testing site schedule for the remainder of the week will be posted at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

The following testing sites are open on Wednesday:

Butler Stadium, 13755 S Main St.

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

No appointment required.

Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd.

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call 832-393-4220 for an access code.

LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Appointment required via txcovidtest.org.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr.

Walk-up or Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

No appointment required.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Appointment required via txcovidtest.org.

Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Dr, Webster

Drive- thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Call 832-393-4220 for an access code.

Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Appointment required via txcovidtest.org

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

On-site registration available but online registration via doineedacovid19test.com may be faster.

Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 6921 Chetwood Dr.

Drive-thru

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

No appointment required.

The testing sites were closed earlier this week in anticipation of Tropical Storm Beta. Beta made landfall Monday night and moved northeast along the Texas coast on Tuesday, flooding some Houston-area roadways.

The remnants of Beta are moving away from Houston toward the northeast on Wednesday.