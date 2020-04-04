COVID-19 reported in assisted living facility in southeast Harris Co.

article

Harris County Public Health is investigating reports of COVID-19 at a healthcare rehabilitation/assisted living facility located in southeast Harris County.

Currently, three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including staff and residents; however, the investigation remains ongoing. For the protection of the residents and staff, health control orders have been issued to the facility to ensure infection control and prevention measures are being taken.

HCPH is not identifying the facility at this time because the residents and their families are being notified of the situation.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death.

While 80 people of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high-risk.

HCPH is strongly urging all residents to stay home and only leave their homes if necessary. If you must leave your home, maintain a physical distance of six feet or more from others and continue washing your hands often, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces.

To date, there are 1,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 17 deaths.