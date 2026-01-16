Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots: NFL Divisional Round preview

The Brief The Texans face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. CST (3 p.m. EST). Historical Opportunity: Following a historic 30-6 Wild Card win, the Texans can become the first team in NFL history to reach a Conference Championship after starting the season 0-3. Key Loss on Offense: Star receiver Nico Collins is out (concussion protocol), leaving C.J. Stroud to rely on Christian Kirk and Jayden Higgins against the Patriots' defense.



The Houston Texans are set to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. CST at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Texans enter the AFC divisional round riding the momentum of a dominant 30-6 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 12: Calen Bullock #2 of the Houston Texans runs the ball during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neil Expand

In that Wild Card matchup, Houston’s defense made history by becoming the first NFL team since the 1940 Chicago Bears to record multiple defensive touchdowns while allowing zero touchdowns in a postseason game.

Houston now looks to carry that defensive intensity into one of the toughest environments in football as they pursue a spot in the AFC Championship.

Texans aim for franchise firsts in Foxborough

The 2025-26 Houston Texans are on the verge of several historic milestones this Sunday. A win against the Patriots would send the Texans to the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history.

The journey has been improbable; after a terrible 0-3 start to the season, Houston could become the first team in NFL history to reach a conference championship game after losing its first three contests.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans stands on the field with head coach DeMeco Ryans prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo Expand

Additionally, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud are looking to join an elite group. With a victory, they would become just the ninth head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history to reach the AFC Championship within their first three seasons together.

Notable Injuries: Nico Collins Ruled Out

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 12: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans exits the field during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Ne Expand

The Texans will face a significant challenge on offense as star wide receiver Nico Collins has been ruled out. Collins remains in the NFL concussion protocol following a hit sustained in the win over Pittsburgh.

Collins was a cornerstone of the Texans' offense during the regular season, tallying 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. His performance made him only the third player in Texans history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

In his absence, Stroud will rely on a receiving corps featuring:

Christian Kirk

Jayden Higgins

Jaylin Noel

Dalton Schultz (Tight End)

Xavier Hutchinson

How to Watch: Texans at Patriots

Fans can catch the divisional round action live as the game will be broadcast nationally.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. CST / 3 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

For fans remaining in Houston, the team is hosting a sold-out watch party at NRG Stadium, where the local faithful will gather to cheer on the Texans' quest for history.