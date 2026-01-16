Crosby Freeway crash: 2 construction workers struck by vehicle, victims in critical condition

The Brief Two construction workers were struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Harris County, officials said. Gonzalez said Lifeflight has been requested. Highway 90 eastbound lanes have been shut down at 2100 as traffic is being diverted off the main lanes.



Two construction workers were struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Harris County, officials said.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred on Crosby Freeway near Crosby Lynchburg Road.

Gonzalez said Lifeflight has been requested.

Officials stated the driver of the striking vehicle was detained on the scene.

Highway 90 eastbound lanes have been shut down at 2100 as traffic is being diverted off the main lanes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the victims as far as their ages.

The driver of the striking vehicle has not been identified.

It's unclear what led to the incident.