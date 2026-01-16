Houston weather: Fire warning, light freeze for the weekend

The Brief Fire warning for cooler, breezy Saturday Cold weekend with light freeze Sunday Foxborough Freeze: Cold, light snow for Texans in Massachusetts



Behind Friday evening's cold front, Saturday and Sunday will feel like true January weather.

Dress in layers tonight

A cold front is timed to move through Friday evening, bringing a stray shower chance tonight and ushering in much cooler air for the weekend.

Saturday afternoon's high will be in the 50s. That's 20 degrees cooler than Friday afternoon, and the wind chill will keep it feeling even cooler.

Fire warning Saturday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Saturday from 9am to 8pm. This is a Fire Weather Hazard from northerly wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph and relative humidity values could drop as low as 15%.

Any fires that do develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Chilly weekend ahead

Behind Friday's front, Saturday and Sunday will feel like true January weather. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid 50s both days.

Sunday morning looks to be the coldest of the next several days with lows in the low 30s. A light freeze is possible, so you may want to cover sensitive plants, especially outside urban areas for Saturday night.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Cold gameday in New England

For the Texans' big playoff game in Foxborough this Sunday, the weather could be a factor.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is expected to see temperatures in the mid 30s, then falling into the upper 20s through the game. Some light snow is also possible.

Go Texans!

Image 1 of 2 ▼